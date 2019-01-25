Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Jan. 25, 2019, 4:28 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

These days Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are husband and wife, but just 10 years ago, they were total strangers.

That is until her father introduced them — right here at TODAY.

On Friday morning, proud pop Stephen Baldwin stopped by and shared the story of that first kismet connection.

"You were the connecting point," he told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, referring to the fact that he'd brought his daughter here a decade ago to see the singer perform his hit "Baby" on the TODAY plaza.

"So my daughter said, 'Hey, let's go see this singer,' and I go, 'OK,'" he recalled. "She goes, 'It's at this place.' I said, 'Oh, I've been there a few times," because (brother Alec Baldwin) hosted 'SNL' a bunch of times (in the same building)."

Hailey, who recently swapped the name Baldwin for Bieber — at least on social media — was just 12 years old at the time and her now-husband was 15.

"So we come and all the sudden it's like, 'Yeah, you want to see his dressing room?' — before he even got here," the actor continued. "My daughter's like, 'Dad, how are we going to see his dressing room?!'"

Turns out the tween had no idea how connected her dad was, but she soon found out when she came face-to-face with the heartthrob.

A video from that fateful encounter tells the rest of the story.

The father of the now-bride can be seen shaking hands with young Bieber, as he says, "My name's Steve Baldwin. How ya' doing, bro? This is my daughter Hailey."

The clip cuts to a seemingly nervous girl who says, "Nice to meet you."

Bieber responded with a nod and a quick swoop of hair.

The rest is history.