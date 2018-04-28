Reese Witherspoon, Busy Philipps, Danielle Fishel, more post throwbacks for Old Headshot Day

share tweet pin email

Everybody loves a good throwback photo, especially one we can laugh at. (Just ask our prom-going TODAY anchors!) So when celebrities took to social media to commemorate #OldHeadshotDay on Friday, we knew we were in for some good knee-slapping.

Stars including Reese Witherspoon, Busy Philipps, Ben Stiller, Danielle Fishel, and even TODAY's Sheinelle Jones came out in droves to bestow the internet with their old professional photos — colorful scrunchies, over-plucked eyebrows. inexplicable props and all.

Take Philipps for example, who looks almost unrecognizable as a youngster with her super-short, ear-length bob.

"I booked not one job as a child model," the "I Feel Pretty" actress wrote in a caption to her Instagram post. "Maybe it was the crazy clown lipstick or my terrible haircut? WHO KNOWS!"

Witherspoon, for her part, looks predictably adorable in her childhood headshot as she poses with a parasol, high ponytail, cutoff overalls and — as she put it — a "sassy smile."

Kristen Bell also came through with high ponytails and props in her series of photos. "Swipe left for my attempt at side ponies, attitude, and a bit of croquet," she wrote in a caption, poking fun at the snapshot of her posing with a croquet mallet and high socks.

Jones uploaded two headshots: one from 2004 and one from 2006. She sports some early 2000s trends — The eye shadow! The shoulder pads! — but she's truly rocking them.

Dozens (and dozens) of other stars shared their photos. Here's Emma Watson in a bright pink ensemble ...

... and Danielle Fishel with those bangs ...

I triple dog dare you to find a more 90's collection of photos. #oldheadshotday pic.twitter.com/1H0UhskjXU — Danielle Fishel (@daniellefishel) April 27, 2018

... and Melissa McCarthy with a tiny cowboy hat ...

... and Ben Stiller with a mischievous grin ...

... and Tori Spelling also with those bangs ...

... and Viola Davis with her signature winning smile ...

I was feeling myself during this shoot. #OldHeadshotDay pic.twitter.com/DjXBxN1GJA — Viola Davis (@violadavis) April 28, 2018

... and Joe Manganiello looking all '90s hunky ...

... and, finally, Sarah Michelle Gellar — again! — with those bangs.

We seriously can't stop scrolling!