Stars of John Hughes movies pay tribute by re-creating his films' iconic moments

Josh Gad’s episode of “Reunited Apart” on “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” was a fun walk down memory lane, but it’s what took place at the end that had fans jumping for joy.

The episode concluded with a tribute to the film's director John Hughes, with several of the stars who’ve appeared in the films he wrote and directed reciting some of their most memorable lines in honor of the filmmaker, who died in 2009.

The tribute featured Simple Minds’ “Don’t You (Forget About Me),” made famous thanks to its use in Hughes' “The Breakfast Club,” and images from his movies splashed across the screen, while clips of him talking about his films and characters were interspersed with the stars’ saying their lines.

Molly Ringwald got things started when she said, “They f----- forgot my birthday” from “Sixteen Candles.”

“Those aren’t pillows!” Steve Martin exclaimed, one of his classic lines from “Planes, Trains and Automobiles.”

"Drinking and driving don't mix. That’s why I ride a bike," Jon Cryer said, quoting “Pretty in Pink.”

“You gave me some real good advice once, so let me give you some of my own. It’s real easy to forget what’s important, so don’t,” Oscar winner Michael Keaton said while going back to his comedy roots with “Mr. Mom.”

One of the many treats featured Catherine O’Hara, in present day, on the left side of the screen, while a clip of her from “Home Alone” appears on the right and they both say “Kevin!” at the same time, an homage to the moment in the film when she realizes her son has been left behind.

Anthony Michael Hall relived a moment from “The Breakfast Club,” while Chevy Chase revisited his meltdown from “National Lampoon’s Vacation” when his character lashed out at the rest of the Griswold family about how they were definitely going to Walley World.

Kristy Swanson, who had a small but memorable role in “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” got in on the fun as the credits ran when she recited her lines from the movie explaining why Ferris was absent from school.

In a bit of post-credits high jinks, Matthew Broderick satirized the post-credits scene from "Ferris Bueller's Day Off."

"You're still here? Go home. It's over. Do something else," he said, a nod to the 1986 comedy.

Ilan Mitchell-Smith, who played Wyatt in “Weird Science,” and Miriam Flynn (Cousin Eddie’s wife) from “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” also took part. That film is also represented by Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Beverly D’Angelo.

Alisan Porter from “Curly Sue,” Judd Nelson from “The Breakfast Club,” Jane Krakowski from “National Lampoon’s Vacation,” Andrew McCarthy from “Pretty in Pink” and Laurie Metcalf from “Uncle Buck” also participated in the all-star tribute, which should have any ‘80s movie fan filled with glee.