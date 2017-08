share tweet pin email

In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, actor Adam Driver remains mostly tight-lipped about the upcoming “Star Wars” installment, but the “Logan Lucky” star tells Willie Geist he hopes fans are happy with what happens to his dark character, Kylo Ren. Driver, who spent time with the Marines after Sept. 11, also discusses how he felt like he’d failed as an actor before ultimately getting his breakout role in the HBO series “Girls.”