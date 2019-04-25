Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 25, 2019, 1:19 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

Anyone who's watched Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in "A Star Is Born" knows that a big-screen reunion for their characters just isn't possible.

But that doesn't mean there's no way to get Ally and Jackson together again. In fact, Cooper shared his idea for a one-night-only reunion on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" Thursday.

When the host brought up Cooper and Gaga's Grammy win for their performance of "Shallow" in the film, she wondered if a musical tour could happen.

"No," the actor said bluntly, but he followed that up with a concept of his own. "You know what I thought would be a cool thing to do maybe one night? Maybe a live reading of the movie — of the script — and sing all the songs as (we're) reading the script, like at the Hollywood Bowl or something. That would be cool, right?"

That's when DeGeneres, speaking on behalf of all fans of the flick, said, "Yes, that would be really cool. Do that!"

Bradley Cooper at the mic in "A Star Is Born." Warner Bros.

During their chat, Cooper also revealed a few surprising details about how the movie's live performances were filmed.

He was actually singing, but the audiences — like the 80,000 screaming fans at England's Glastonbury Festival — couldn't hear a thing.

"We never played anything through the PA system," he admitted. "We couldn't release the music before the movie came out."

But after "A Star Is Born" made it to theaters, he and Lady Gaga belted out a few songs together in front of live audiences — including millions of fans who tuned in to this year's Academy Awards.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper perform "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born" at the 91st Academy Awards. Reuters

"It was terrifying, absolutely, because I'm not a singer and I didn't sing before this movie," he said. "It was really crazy."

"It just shows you, if you do work really hard, and you're with supportive people, that you can do things you never even dreamed possible," he added.