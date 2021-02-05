Stanley Tucci says late 1st wife met current wife at 'Devil Wears Prada' premiere

Everyone knows everyone else in Hollywood, it seems, and as "Hunger Games" star Stanley Tucci revealed recently, he can recall the time his first wife met his eventual second wife at a movie premiere.

"I have a photo of them together, which is so odd," he told Marc Maron on the "WTF" podcast.

Felicity Blunt and Stanley Tucci at the London premiere for "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Pt. 2" in 2015. Danny Martindale / WireImage

There's nothing sordid going on here, though; in fact, Tucci's first wife, Kate, died in 2009 of breast cancer. he married Felicity Blunt — the literary agent sister of his "The Devil Wears Prada" co-star Emily — in 2012.

The premiere Kate and Felicity met at, as it turns out, was for "Prada."

"We found out just before I did that movie that (Kate) had breast cancer," Tucci said; they married in 1995. "So I did the movie, and she started treatments, and then we had the premiere, and then she was alive for four more years after that."

However, the "Supernova" star notes that "Prada" was where he became friends with Emily. "And, actually, Felicity — Emily's sister, my wife — she and Kate talked at the premiere that night and I have a photo of them together, which is so odd. And then many years later, I ended up marrying Felicity."

Tucci and his first wife Kate at the premiere of "The Devil Wears Prada" in New York City in 2006. Evan Agostini / Getty Images

Tucci has only recently started speaking about the loss of Kate; on CBS Sunday Morning in January he said he still mourns her loss; she was just 47 when she died. "You never stop grieving," he said.

The pair had three children: twins Nicolo and Isabel, 21, and Camilla, 19. He and Blunt have two children together: Matteo Oliver, 6, and Emilia Giovanna, 2.

"It's still hard after 11 years," he said in the podcast. "It's still hard. And it will always be hard. But you can't let it ... and she would never want any of us to ever wallow in that grief and let it take over our lives. She would never want that. She wasn't like that."