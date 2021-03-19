Stabler and Benson are back in new 'SVU' promo: 'Time to make things right'

In just under two weeks, "Law & Order: SVU" fans are going to finally have the reunion they've been waiting 10 years for: Elliot Stabler and Olivia Benson are together again! At least ... for an episode or two!

And a new promo from NBC gives us a taste of what we should expect on the very special April 1 crossover between "SVU" and Stabler's new show, "Law & Order: Organized Crime":

"Stabler moves forward. An #SVU and #OrganizedCrime crossover event, April 1 on @NBC," the caption reads.

So, let's break this down a bit, eh?

Christopher Meloni as Elliot Stabler in "Law & Order: SVU". nbclawandorder / Instagram

So many colors!

This is very colorful promo. Lots of violets and reds and blues and pinks and ... one very particular intent face. That said, this ain't a party, and it ain't a disco. Those are the reds and blues of police cars, and they flash for nearly the entire segment.

Two of a kind

Pretty quickly, we see Stabler (Christopher Meloni) walking away from the camera, then quick shots of him with past and present Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), his former longtime partner. Nobody's smiling, but you get the sense immediately that the bond is still strong. Just check out how they look at each other!

Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Stabler (Meloni) are back! nbclawandorder / Instagram

Again, more fast shots of Stabler stalking through various scenes: In a car. In the courthouse. Wielding a gun. Passing by what might be a church organ. Lots of close-ups on his squinting eyes. Squinting for justice, we're sure. And then he's walking away from us again, into those flashing lights.

What's he saying?

During the promo, we hear Stabler make a few important statements: "I paid a price for my mistakes. But I won't let that hold me back. I will keep moving forward," he says.

This is good news: Last we saw him, Stabler had just shot someone in the police precinct and off-camera turned in his papers, then disappeared from the show. Benson needs closure, and so do we!

Then Stabler says, "Now, it's time to make things right. The world's changed. And so have I."

Oooo, we are going to withhold our judgment on that one. 'Cause if Stabler's really changed, is he Stabler?

Stabler takes aim. nbclawandorder / Instagram

In summary

The video ends with words emblazoned on the screen: "Stabler's Coming Home." Cut to: Benson, Stabler and the show logo letting us know it's all coming to a head on April 1.

The promo arrives, perfectly timed and one day after NBC posted the image of Stabler with the words "two weeks":

"Alert your squad. We're getting closer," the caption read on that image.

It's been a long journey for "SVU" fans, who loved Stabler and Benson from the show's beginnings in 1999 to 2011, when Meloni exited. All last year details about "Organized Crime" volleyed back and forth as quarantine delayed production. But once the news hit that the show would be on NBC's schedule, it's been nonstop "SVU" excitement with promos, photos from the set and teasy Instagram posts from the actors and the show alike.

And it's all come down to this. Two weeks! At this point, such a delay feels downright criminal.