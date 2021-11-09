'Squid Game' season 2 is on the way, the show's creator confirms

The creator, writer and director of "Squid Game," Hwang Dong-hyuk, confirmed there will be a second season of Netflix's dystopian drama.

COMEBACK SQUID: Hwang Dong-hyuk, the director, creator, writer of #SquidGame says the show will be back with more Gi-hun adventures. pic.twitter.com/uqC1DIdZqy — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) November 9, 2021

“So there’s been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season,” he told the Associated Press at an event. “So I almost feel like you leave us no choice!”

He then said that there “will indeed be a second season.”

“It’s in my head right now,” he said. “I’m in the planning process currently.”

While he added that “it’s too early to say when and how that’s going to happen” he promised that “Gi-hun will come back, he’ll do something for the world.”

When it premiered in September, “Squid Game” quickly became Netflix’s biggest series launch ever, beating out “Bridgerton.” In fact, the streaming service revealed in October that an incredible 111 million subscribers had watched the show in its first month.

The dark South Korean survival drama is about a group of contestants with severe financial troubles who compete for prize money by playing a series of children’s games. If they lose, the consequences are deadly.

Back in September, Hwang acknowledged that the idea of writing a sequel to his hit series, which he had been working on and pitching for years, was daunting.

“I don’t have well developed plans for ‘Squid Game 2.’ It is quite tiring just thinking about it,” he told Variety. “But if I were to do it, I would certainly not do it alone. I’d consider using a writers’ room and would want multiple experienced directors.”