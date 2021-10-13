Netflix viewers can't get enough of "Squid Game."

The streaming service announced Tuesday that a whopping 111 million subscribers have tuned into the dystopian Korean drama in its first month — making it even more popular than the period drama "Bridgerton," which previously held the record for Netflix's biggest launch.

Squid Game has officially reached 111 million fans — making it our biggest series launch ever! pic.twitter.com/SW3FJ42Qsn — Netflix (@netflix) October 12, 2021

"Squid Game has officially reached 111 million fans — making it our biggest series launch ever!" Netflix announced on Twitter.

The creepy nine-episode series, which can be watched either in Korean with English subtitles or dubbed over in English, follows hundreds of debt-ridden contestants who agree to compete in children's games for a huge cash prize. If the contestants lose, however, the penalties are deadly.

Written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the series, which packs plenty of violence, stars Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-jun, Jung Ho-yeon, among other Korean stars.

Since its debut a month ago, "Squid Game" has proven to be a hit with celebrities.

Rapper Cardi B flaunted her fandom when she changed her profile pic on Twitter to a photo of the show's gigantic robot doll who hosts a brutal version of the kids game Red Light, Green Light. In a cute twist, Cardi photoshopped blue hair onto the image to make it look more like herself.

And musician Billie Eilish said she got hooked on the show while chatting on the Australian morning program "Sunrise."

"I finished it in two days, are you kidding me?" gushed the Grammy winner.