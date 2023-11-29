Spotify Wrapped is officially here to present listeners with their year of music (and more) in review.

The music and podcast streaming service has bundled users' catalogs of their most listened-to songs, albums, podcasts and artists in a given year since 2016. The result often makes for a nostalgic time capsule reminding users of the moods and music that defined their year.

Spotify also shares a variety of lists recapping what it saw from its users' listening habits. Among those are Spotify's Top Global 10 Throwback Songs and 10 Global Throwback Albums that its 574 million users streamed in 2023, shared exclusively with TODAY.com.

Top 10 Throwback Songs (Globally)

“Yellow” by Coldplay “Without Me” by Eminem “Everybody Wants to Rule The World” by Tears For Fears “Every Breath You Take” by The Police “The Real Slim Shady” by Eminem “Take One Me” by a-ha “Creep” by Radiohead “Gangsta’s Paradise” by Coole “Superman” by Eminem “Have You Ever Seen The Rain” by Creedence Clearwater Revival

Top 10 Throwback Albums (Globally)

“The Eminem Show” by Eminem “Rumours” by Fleetwood mac “Parachutes” by Coldplay “Nevermind” by Nirvana “Hybrid Theory” by Linkin Park “Greatest Hits” by 2Pac “The Marshall Mathers LP” by Eminem “Appetite for Destruction” by Guns N’ Roses “1” by The Beatles “2001” by Dr. Dre

As far as more recent music, it should surprise few that Taylor Swift was the top artist on the platform as the most-streamed artist around the world. She made headlines in October after she became the artist with the most streams in a single day in Spotify's history on the day she released “1989 (Taylor’s Version).”

She brought in more than 26.1 billion streams on the platform in 2023, according to a Spotify press release. Behind her on the list of most-streamed global artists was Bad Bunny, The Weeknd, Drake and Peso Pluma.

Each individual user can find their own Spotify Wrapped recap through the latest version of its mobile app (iOS and Android). Spotify listeners can also access their lists by heading to Spotify.com/Wrapped on mobile or desktop.