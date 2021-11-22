Spotify tweaked this feature at Adele's request: 'Anything for you'

Behold the power of Adele!

Last week, the “Easy on Me” singer officially released her fourth studio album, the highly anticipated “30,” and now fans can finally hear the full track list. And if they’re choosing to listen to it on Spotify, they’ll likely hear it in the order the artist intended.

That goes for any other album music lovers play using the app, too. That’s because the audio streaming giant has eliminated a polarizing feature that had all albums set to shuffle-play by default — at the request of the hugely popular singer.

This was the only request I had in our ever changing industry! We don’t create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason. Our art tells a story and our stories should be listened to as we intended. Thank you Spotify for listening 🍷♥️ https://t.co/XWlykhqxAy — Adele (@Adele) November 21, 2021

“This was the only request I had in our ever changing industry!” Adele revealed in a tweet she shared over the weekend. “We don’t create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason. Our art tells a story and our stories should be listened to as we intended. Thank you Spotify for listening.”

The 33-year-old included a wine glass and a heart emoji to toast her successful negotiation. And chances are others are raising a glass over the change, too.

The ability to listen to music on demand has made the industry far more focused on individual songs rather than the full album experience. And prior to this change, when listeners wanted to check out a full album on Spotify, the play button also served as a shuffle button — meaning users had to choose to manually turn off shuffle each time or never hear the recording in its original order.

But no more, thanks to Adele.

Spotify’s Twitter account responded to the hit-maker's tweet over the weekend by simply saying, “Anything for you 🙏✨”

However, in a statement to Variety, a Spotify representative had more to say on the change that’s sure to please audiophiles.

“As Adele mentioned, we are excited to share that we have begun rolling out a new Premium feature that has been long requested by both users and artists to make ‘play’ the default button on all albums,” the statement read. “For those users still wishing to shuffle an album, they can go to the Now Playing View and select the ‘shuffle’ toggle. As always, we will continue to iterate our products and features to create the best experiences for both artists and their fans.”

Of course, if any artists or fans hope to see other changes roll out this fast, they might want to reach out to Adele and have her talk to Spotify.