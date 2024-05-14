Sports Illustrated announces its 2024 swimsuit issue cover models honoring 60th anniversary

The 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is here! This year, Chrissy Teigen, Hunter McGrady, Kate Upton and Gayle King are gracing four separate covers for the magazine in honor of the swimsuit franchise's 60th anniversary.

In addition, SI will feature a special trilogy of covers photographed at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s 60th Anniversary Legends shoot, with the aforementioned names and more.

“A 60th anniversary is a big deal. It might not be recognized as lavishly as the number that 50 is, but we felt we should wholeheartedly celebrate 60, too, for a simple reason: because the journey we’ve been on for the past 10 years is something we humbly consider to be revolutionary,” says SI Swimsuit Editor-in-Chief MJ Day. “We have shattered stereotypes. We have embraced diversity. We have championed inclusivity. With each passing year, we have challenged ourselves to push boundaries and redefine what it means to be Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.”

Fittingly, Teigen is a cover girl after she made her debut in the issue in 2010 and reappeared in the magazine through 2017, also gracing the cover in 2014 for the magazine's 50th anniversary issue.

For her cover, Teigen wears a breathtaking green swimsuit by Cult Gaia and is seen smiling at the camera while posing in the water in Los Angeles.

Chrissy Teigen is among the names gracing the swimsuit issue's covers this year. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Like Teigen, McGrady is also a seasoned SI Swimsuit model. In 2017, she was discovered through the brand’s Model Search program and now she co-hosts a podcast called "Model Citizen," where she has unfiltered chats about her life in the modeling industry.

For her cover picture, McGrady wears a breathtaking JMP The Label swimsuit that shows off all her curves. She was photographed lying on a beach in Mexico.

As for King, the TV co-host wears a beautiful one-piece swimsuit by Maygel Coronel. In her picture, she sits poolside and runs one of her hands through the water.

Like McGrady, Upton also opted for a beach shot. While lying on the sand, the model and actor wears a red one-piece swimsuit by Versace.

SI Swimsuit also welcomed back some of their alumni, including Tyra Banks, Winnie Harlow, Martha Stewart, Christie Brinkley and more, for three additional covers that pay homage to the magazine's 60th anniversary.

“We created three covers, a triptych that speaks to the collective strength, power, beauty and diversity that is what SI Swimsuit looks like at 60,” says Day. “Sure, it looks back on history. But more significantly, it’s a window into the present — where we are right now — and a hope for the future.”

The swimsuit issue hits newsstands May 17.