At the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday, Adam Sandler received the award for best male lead for his role in the film "Uncut Gems." But it was his expletive-filled acceptance speech that was really the talk of Tinseltown and Twitter.

Putting on his signature gruff voice, Sandler first gave a shout-out to his fellow nominees, who he said "will henceforth be known as the guys" who "lost to Adam Sandler."

Next, he used his speech to compare his Oscars snub to getting passed up for the high school yearbook superlative of "best looking," winning "best personality" instead.

"A few weeks back when I was, quote-unquote, snubbed by the Academy, it reminded me when I briefly attended high school and was overlooked for the coveted yearbook superlative category best looking," Sandler said. "That accolade was given to a jean jacket wearing feather-haired d****bag by the name of Skipper Jenkins."

"But my classmates did honor me with the allegedly less prestigious designation of best personality," the 53-year-old actor and comedian continued. "And tonight, as I look around this room I realize the Independent Spirit Awards are the best personality awards of Hollywood."

Sandler went on to say that the "feather-haired" best actor nominees at the Academy Awards on Sunday can "get their Oscars tomorrow night."

"Their handsome good looks will fade in time, while our independent personalities will shine on forever!" Sandler joked to a cheering crowd.

In "Uncut Gems," Sandler plays a Jewish jeweler and gambling addict in New York City's Diamond District, who must retrieve an expensive gem he purchased to pay off his debts.

Sandler ended his speech thanking his kids for reading the film's script and urging him to do the independent project, as well as his wife of 17 years, Jackie Sandler.

"And my wife, I love you," he said. "Thanks for running lines with me and thanks for hanging out with me... we had some fun on this one."

Many people took to social media to celebrate not only his win, but his "epic" speech as well.

"I wish Adam Sandler had gotten more awards this season because this acceptance speech is killing it," wrote one person on Twitter.

Another added, "It’s so sad that we’ve been living this whole time without the joy of adam sandler acceptance speeches."