Spike Lee talks about Prince Harry's secret Facebook account

Feb. 13, 2019, 4:27 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

"BlacKkKlansman" director Spike Lee had a lot on his mind over the weekend at the BAFTA Awards, though not exclusively about his best adapted screenplay win.

No, as Lee recalled on TODAY Wednesday, while standing around speaking with members of the British royal family, he had a very specific mystery he wanted to get to the bottom of.

"The real conversation was with (Prince) William," he revealed. "I said, 'Come here for a second. ... I have a message for your brother (Prince Harry)."

Well, when Spike Lee talks, people listen, so apparently the Duke of Cambridge lent him his ear. "Your brother used my name as an alias on Facebook," Lee recalled telling the prince. "Ask him why he did that."

"Why?" asked TODAY's Dylan Dreyer.

"That's what I asked his brother to find out!" exclaimed Lee. "When I know, you'll know!"

It sounds like Lee has gotten wind of an old rumor about how Prince Harry has used social media in the past. Back in 2012 the British media felt it had discovered his fake-named Facebook account, in which he reportedly used the nickname "Spike Wells" (inspired by his spiky haircut). But the account reportedly was shut down after some of the prince's partying ways made headlines.

But Lee had to wonder if there was some kind of homage being paid, because he thought the name being used was the full "Spike Lee."

Another conversation Lee had with a royal — this time the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William's wife — also garnered some discussion on TODAY. Lee explained both the duke and duchess told him they'd seen his film and both said "they liked it very much."

Yet in a video of Lee's conversation with the duchess, it seemed there was a lot more going on than a simple compliment.

"It was a nice, cordial conversation," said Lee. "She was very complimentary."

Maybe we'll know more ... if someone out there can read lips. Because Lee is simply not saying!