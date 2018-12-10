Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Spice Girls member Mel B broke two ribs and "severed" her hand, but got a boost when the other ladies in the group stopped by the hospital to cheer her up.

Mel posted a video on Instagram on Monday, in which she is laid up in a hospital bed, flanked by Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton and Melanie C. Victoria Beckham was not in attendance.

“When your besties show up to hospital with hugs laughter and ALOT of love,ahhhh I love my spice girls yipppeee #friendship #family #spicegirls,” Mel, 43, wrote.

Prior to posting that video, Mel shared a picture explaining that she needed emergency medical care, although she specified neither what caused her injuries nor when she sustained them.

“Thankyou to all the wonderful nurses dr’s and my amazing surgeon for the care and expertise given to me here at the hospital I’ve been staying at,suffering 2 broken ribs a severed right hand needing emergency care,to having had to have over a 3 hr surgery to repair the damage hence the purple sling.

“I’ve had to unfortunately cancel my book signing today in NY,” she went on. “I appolagise (sic) to each and everyone one of you who bought there (sic) tickets to meet me today. I’m absolutely gutted but I can assure you it WILL happen at a later date,I promise,but for now My right arm/hand is all stitched up and I’m trying to keep still to heal my broken ribs,ohhh the pain,but I’m in super safe hands with the care of everyone here at the hospital!!!!!thank you all for understanding, I love you all #accidentshappen #needtimetoheal #hospital.”

The sight of Beckham not being with the rest of the group should be one fans get used to, since she will not join them on their upcoming reunion tour next spring.

Beckham elected not to take part due to “business commitments,” although there appears to be no animosity. After announcing she wouldn’t perform during the tour, she posted a photo of the remaining quartet, passing along good wishes.

"Today marks a special day for the girls as they announce the first tour dates since we performed together in 2012!" she wrote. "I won't be joining my girls on stage again but being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish them so much love and fun as they go back on tour next year. I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time!"