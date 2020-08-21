'Southern Charm' episodes temporarily removed amid review for insensitive content

Sign up for our newsletter

Four episodes of "Southern Charm" were temporarily removed from streaming services as Bravo reviewed them for racially insensitive content.

According to Deadline, the episodes were flagged and temporarily pulled for further examination. Upon review, three of the episodes were cleared and already have been put back on Bravo’s app and digital service.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

A Bravo spokesperson confirmed to TODAY that the cable channel was reviewing the popular series and deciding whether they tweak or edit some of the past episodes.

An eagled-eyed TikTok user was the first to spot that the episodes had vanished.

@thetalkofshame revealed which four episodes were missing: season 1, episode 2; season 3, episode 1; season 4, episode 1; and season 4, episode 8. The video also calls into question a scene from one of the pulled episodes that references slavery, where Kathryn Dennis gives K. Cooper Ray a tour of her family’s plantation.

Deadline reported that episode is being reworked.

"Southern Charm" is a Bravo reality series that premiered on March 3, 2014. The series chronicles the personal and professional lives of socialites who reside in Charleston, South Carolina. The show focuses on Southern culture and the political history of the region. The series will return for a seventh season, but due to filming being halted amid the coronavirus pandemic, a premiere date has yet to be set.

Bravo is a part of our parent company, NBCUniversal.