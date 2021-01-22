Soulja Boy accused of raping and abusing former assistant in new lawsuit

A woman who says she was employed by Soulja Boy as his personal assistant has accused the rapper in a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles of multiple instances of assault and sexual battery, holding her against her will and refusing to pay her.

The woman, who filed as "Jane Doe," claims in the suit that Soulja Boy, born DeAndre Cortez Way, hired her in December 2018 and agreed to pay her $500 a week while she lived and worked at his two California homes in Malibu and Bell Canyon. She claims in her suit her responsibilities involved cleaning, cooking, chauffeuring and other tasks.

Doe also alleges in the suit that after less than a month of her employment, Way began sending her unsolicited photos of his penis.

“A brief consensual relationship developed, but it soon devolved into violence,” a press release from Doe’s lawyer, Neama Rahmani, reads.

Court documents detail multiple allegations of sexual assault and physical and verbal abuse. She alleges on many occasions, Way would "inappropriately touch" her, "forcefully take her pants off and rape her." She claims in August 2020, he locked her in a room for three days without hot water. On another occasion, the date of which is not specified in the documents, she accuses him attacking her so violently that she "thought she was going to die."

The lawsuit also accuses Way of failing to pay her promised wage of $500 a week.

He denied the allegations by Jane Doe in a statement to TMZ, saying, "I am in contact with my legal team and the appropriate legal action will be taken against these lies." His representatives did not respond to TODAY’s request for comment.

This lawsuit filed by Jane Doe comes after Way was sued for assault in January 2020 by a woman named Kayla Myers who says she had a romantic relationship with Way. In those court documents, Myers accuses the rapper of attacking her with a gun outside a party at his Malibu residence on Feb. 1, 2019, telling her "she was going to die that night," and tying her up with an extension cord in his garage overnight until she obliged to perform oral sex on him in exchange for her release. This lawsuit is still pending, TODAY has confirmed.

The year before, in April 2019, Way, who had previously been arrested on gun charges, was sentenced to 240 days jail for violating his weapons probation.