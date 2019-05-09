Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 9, 2019, 1:41 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

George Clooney is an actor, screenwriter, entrepreneur, activist, husband and father of two, but there's one thing he wants to make clear: He's no one's godfather.

However, since the birth of the youngest member of Britain's royal family, the rumor mill has cast Clooney in that very role for little Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

So now the A-lister is speaking out and putting the rumors to rest.

Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle will pick a godfather — or, more likely, several — when Archie's christening approaches, but their friend Clooney says it won't be him.

"Everybody loves their rumors," he told Extra Tuesday. "It's not true."

In fact, the "Catch-22" star, who, along with wife Amal, attended the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex almost one year ago, told late-night host Jimmy Kimmel that it wouldn't even be a good idea.

George and Amal Clooney attend the wedding of Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. Getty Images

"That would be a bad idea," he stated. "I shouldn't be the godfather. I'm a father of twins — I can barely do that."

Just don't tell that to his 1-year-olds, Ella and Alexander.

When Kimmel asked if that means Clooney would turn down an official invitation to be Archie's godfather, he simply said, "I'm not going to be the godfather. I can promise you that."

But he shares a special bond with Harry and Meghan's bundle of joy already.

The duchess gave birth to Archie on Monday, which just so happened to be the big and small-screen star's 58th birthday.

"Yeah, that kid stole my thunder," Clooney joked.