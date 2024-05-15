Sophie Turner says she's eternally grateful for the support Taylor Swift gave her during a very difficult time.

The "Game of Thrones" star opened up about her friendship with Swift in a new interview with British Vogue and described how the singer came to her rescue in a big way as she was navigating a divorce from her husband, Joe Jonas.

“Taylor was an absolute hero to me this year,” she said.

Turner recalled contacting Swift when she had nowhere to stay in New York City in September 2023, saying she reached out to see if the singer knew anyone who would rent her an apartment for her and her daughters. Per Turner, the singer graciously said she could stay at her NYC home for free.

“I’ve never been more grateful to anyone than I am for her because she took my children and me, and provided us with a home and a safe space,” she said. “She really has a heart of gold.”

Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift in New York City in November 2023. GC Images

Shortly after Jonas filed for divorce in September, Turner and Swift were spotted dining together in New York City on two occasions. The following month, Turner tagged along with Swift to a Kansas City Chiefs game, and she hung out with Swift and several of her friends in November.

To celebrate the new year, Turner also posted a photo with Swift and several other friends and added the following caption: "2023 was the year of the girlies. 2024s forecast is looking fairly consistent."

Turner and Swift's friendship has certainly seemed to blossom over the past few months, but they have known each other for many years. In 2019, Turner told Extra that she and Swift were "friends."

“She’s a really sweet girl. We’ve met a couple of times before,” she said while discussing their joint appearance on “The Graham Norton Show.” “We’re friends. She definitely wasn’t fangirling over me. No, no, no. I fangirl over her.”

Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift on 'The Graham Norton Show' in 2019. Matt Crossick / Getty Images

Swift once dated Jonas, but Turner made it clear that there was no bad blood between them early on in her relationship with her future husband. In 2018, Turner reportedly shared a video to her Instagram story for her 22nd birthday of herself singing Swift's hit song "22," according to "Entertainment Tonight."

And in 2022, Turner and Jonas named their favorite Swift albums during a TikTok Live session, according to a video shared at the time by X account SwifferUpdates.