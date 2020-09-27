Sophie Turner shares gorgeous, never-before-seen photos of her recent pregnancy

Sophie Turner is sharing a glimpse of what her pregnancy life was like in quarantine.

The "Game of Thrones" actress, 24, gave birth to daughter Willa in July, the first child for Turner and her husband, Joe Jonas, 31.

Turner shared three never before seen photos with her Instagram followers, showing off her baby bump. In the first photo, the expectant mom looked relaxed as she beat the heat in the pool alongside an adorable dog.

While Turner kept her pregnancy off social media, the belated photos delighted her celebrity friends and fans. Khloe Kardashian left a heart eyes emoji on the sweet pool photo. The couple never formally announced they were expecting a child, but Turner was seen in photos in public with her husband that prompted speculation.

"OK now we have a pic of your baby bump!" one fan added of Turner's first official pregnancy post.

In another photo, Turner looked serene as she showed off her pregnant belly as she lounged in her backyard wearing a two piece bathing suit.

It's unclear if all three photos were taken on the same day, but the final photo showed a close-up shot of Turner's bump. In the photo, she wrote a Hotel Bel Air pajama set, with her husband's hands resting on her pregnant belly.

In July, the couple confirmed the birth of their daughter in a statement issued to TODAY.

"Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby," the statement read.

The couple started dating in 2016 and were married in two wedding ceremonies. The first was a surprise elopement in Las Vegas in May 2019, which they followed up with a more traditional ceremony the next month in the south of France.

While Turner has finally shared photos of her bump, there's just one more thing fans want now⁠ — a photo of the newest Jonas daughter!