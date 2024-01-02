Sophie Turner celebrates 'year of the girlies' with never-before-seen Taylor Swift pic

Sophie Turner celebrated her friendships with women in a post reflecting on the past year.

"2023 was the year of the girlies. 2024s forecast is looking fairly consistent," she wrote on Instagram Jan. 2 alongside a carousel of pictures of her posing with various friends.

One of the "girlies" is none other than Taylor Swift. The two were part of a group shot that appears to be from when they attended the Chiefs-Jets game together Oct. 1. Hugh Jackman, Sabrina Carpenter, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively also sat with them at the event.

Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift out with friends. @sophiet via Instagram

Turner, 27, and Swift, 34, have been publicly linked as friends since Sep. 19, about two weeks after Joe Jonas filed for divorce from the mother of two. Swift and Jonas previously dated in 2008.

Turner and Jonas' custody battle for their children — daughter Willa, born in July 2020, and a second daughter born in July 2022 whose name hasn't been publicly shared — played out in the ensuing weeks.

Two days after her dinner with Swift, on Sept. 21, Turner filed a petition for the "immediate return" of their children to Turner's home in England, court documents said.

Turner and Jonas reached a temporary custody agreement in October that resulted in the couple alternating time with the 3 and 1-year-old through January, per court documents.

“After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the UK. We look forward to being great co-parents,” Jonas and Turner said in a statement to NBC News on Oct. 10.

Turner connecting with Swift during a public divorce is likely not by happenstance, publicist Beth Booker previously told TODAY.com.

“Nothing is by chance when it comes to celebrities, their appearances and when court filings go public,” Booker said.

Booker said Turner spending more time with Swift seemingly brings to life a lyric in the singer's song "Vigilante S---."

“She’s taking her power back,” Booker said, "(without) dragging her children’s father through the tabloids. And she’s doing it all alongside a woman who not only is an ex of Joe, but is the embodiment of girl power and the lyricist behind, ‘Picture me thick as thieves with your ex-wife.’”