Sophia Grace and Rosie (now 14 and 11!) send Ellen adorable birthday greeting

share tweet pin email

Sophia Grace Brownlee and Rosie McClelland launched their careers when they appeared regularly as kids on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

Now, the adorable English celebs are back to wish Ellen a very happy 60th birthday, and to relive a few of their favorite memories with the host.

In a short clip the "Ellen" show shared Friday on Instagram, Sophia Grace, 14, and her younger cousin Rosie, 11, sweetly greet the host.

"We just wanted to wish you a happy birthday," YouTube sensation Sophia Grace tells Ellen.

"We have so many amazing memories but these are our top ones," Rosie adds, as viewers see footage of the girls getting slimed, wearing kooky wigs and generally having a ball on the show.

Kevin Mazur / WireImage Ellen DeGeneres poses with English child stars Rosie McClelland and Sophia Grace Brownlee at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards. The pair began their career on DeGeneres' daytime talk show.

The talented duo — who've gone on to record music, star in movies, author books and have singing dolls made in their likeness — were first invited onto the show in October 2011 after Ellen saw a hilarious YouTube video of the girls, then just 8 and 5 years-old, covering rapper Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass."

The pair eventually began hosting their own recurring "Ellen" segment, called "Tea Time with Sophia Grace & Rosie," where they chatted up A-list celebrities, including Miley Cyrus, Reese Witherspoon, and Taylor Swift.

They also famously got the chance to perform "Super Bass" with Minaj — as seen in their cute birthday greeting.

Sophia and Rosie's heartfelt message ends with a sweet shoutout to the host who started it all for them.

Together, the girls chime, "We love you, Ellen!"