Sophia Grace Brownlee and Rosie McClelland were tiny tykes back in 2011, when they went from viral video stars to regulars on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," but now they're teens — and they're back together again.

Over the weekend, Rosie turned 13, and she and her 16-year-old cousin marked the occasion with a sweet photo of them side by side.

"I’ve had the best birthday weekend ever and loved spending time with my beautiful cousin @therealsophiagrace," Rosie wrote alongside the pic on Instagram. "Our bond will never be broke, our memories will never be forgotten and our funny little sayings and our own silly language will never get boring!"

Not boring for them or for their faithful fans, who've followed their rising careers for years.

Sophia Grace and Rosie first rose to fame eight years ago, when an adorable and hilarious video of the duo covering Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass" went viral.

Ellen DeGeneres was among the duo's earliest and biggest fans, which prompted her to bring them on her daytime talk show — first for a single segment (and a chance to perform with Minaj) and later for a recurring segment of their own called "Tea Time With Sophia Grace & Rosie."

After numerous projects together, both girls continued to pursue careers in entertainment independently as actresses, singers and YouTube influencers. But their relationship with each other remains strong.

In her birthday post, Rosie added a message to her former performing partner: "Thank you for all we have shared, love you."

Rosie's big 1-3 isn't the first birthday to bring the family and friends together again.

Last year, the pair put on their old plastic tiaras and joined forces for a video message to wish "Aunty Ellen" a happy 60th birthday.