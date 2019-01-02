Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

Times sure have changed.

Sophia Grace Brownlee, who rocketed to fame as an 8-year-old in 2011 after performing her adorable cover of Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass" with her cousin Rosie McClelland on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," has returned to the spotlight with a new song and video.

Sophia Grace, who's now 15, has put out a clip for her rap song, "Can't Sleep," which opens with her announcing, "People say they want me to be the same as I was before."

But Sophia Grace, who parlayed her appearance on "Ellen" into a full-fledged entertainment career — she's recorded music, written books and starred on TV shows — has other ideas. "It annoys me 'cause I'm not that person anymore and they always ask me to go back to how I was, but I'm different and that's not who I am," she says. "So I want to show people that I'm a different person now and that I've changed, but that's OK because everyone changes."

Sophia Grace elects to sing about mature themes relevant to teenagers, such as asserting her independence. "I've been on a leash, now I'm taking control. I've been under pressure, but that's just how it goes," she sings while parading around in a yellow jacket with stretchy pants, sneakers and oversized hoop earrings.

She also defiantly exclaims, "They don’t really know me, standing on my own feet, don't give a damn what you think."

It's a departure from some other music videos she's released in the past, including a pop song titled "Why U Mad."

Last January, Sophia Grace and Rosie gave a shoutout to DeGeneres for her 60th birthday, recording a special message that was posted to Instagram.

"We love you, Ellen!" the British pair told the talk show host.