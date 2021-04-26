Sophia Grace of 'Ellen' fame is 18 — see how she and Rosie celebrated

Sophia Grace Brownlee is officially an adult!

The teenager celebrated her special birthday on April 18, which just so happened to also be her golden birthday since turned 18.

Sophia Grace, who has more than 1.3 million followers on Instagram, shared a few photos of her birthday celebration, which included close family and plenty of balloons.

The YouTube star rose to fame in 2011 after her adorable cover of Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass," performed alongside her hype girl and cousin, Rosie McClelland, went viral.

The sassy and hilarious cousins, who hail from Essex, England, were regular guests on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" over the years and gained a loyal legion of fans around the world.

Rosie, Sophia Grace and Ellen attended the Teen Choice Awards on July 22, 2012 in Universal City, California. Kevin Mazur / WireImage

They chimed in to wish the star a happy birthday, but many also couldn't believe it has already been 10 years since they were first introduced to Sophia Grace and Rosie, who were frequently seen in pink princess dresses and tiaras.

"Wow! Hard to believe it's been 10 years already since the world met you ladies !!! Happy Birthday Sophia Grace!" one person wrote.

"So pretty! I can’t believe how much you have grown since I first saw you in the Ellen show. Hope you had the best day ever," someone else added.

Of course, it wouldn't be a proper party without Rosie. The duo shared photos of themselves celebrating.

Ever the hype girl, Rosie gave her cousin the perfect Instagram shoutout one day after her birthday. (We presume she was too busy having fun and celebrating with Rosie.)

"Happy 18th Birthday for yesterday! " she wrote. "Forgot to post these. Had the best day celebrating with you and love you so much."