Sophia Bush tears up watching birthday messages from 'One Tree Hill' co-stars

Sophia Bush came on the 3rd Hour of TODAY to discuss her new movie “False Positive.” But the "Chicago P.D." actor left in (happy) tears.

July 8 is the “One Tree Hill” star’s 39th birthday and TODAY's Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones and Jill Martin gathered sweet messages from her "OTH" co-stars Bethany Joy Lenz and Hilarie Burton.

SOPHIA BUSH; BETHANY JOY LENZ; HILARIE BURTON; JAMES LAFFERTY; CHAD MICHAEL MURRAY. Alamy

“Happy birthday, Sophia! I love you so much. I love our friendship. I’m so grateful for you,” Lenz said. “Thank you for your openness and your big, giant, compassionate, loving heart.”

“I love you. You have been a tireless advocate for so many people, me included,” Burton said. “And you’ve defended me and included me and I just love you so so much.”

“Well, I wasn’t prepared for that,” Bush responded, in tears. “Thank you so much.”

The three actors started a podcast, "Drama Queens," last month, in which they dissect every episode of "One Tree Hill" and “feel every emotion” together.

"We've all been trying to figure out a way to reclaim our experience that we had as young women together, which in a way allows us to look back," Bush said about the podcast, which was largely inspired by her other podcast, "Work in Progress." "Being able to do both of them, I feel like I have won the nerd lottery."