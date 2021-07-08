Sophia Bush tears up watching birthday messages from 'One Tree Hill' co-stars

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Hilarie Burton and Bethany Joy Lenz surprised Sophia Bush by sending in sweet birthday messages to the 3rd Hour of TODAY.

July 8, 202105:05
By Ananya Panchal

Sophia Bush came on the 3rd Hour of TODAY to discuss her new movie “False Positive.” But the "Chicago P.D." actor left in (happy) tears.

July 8 is the “One Tree Hill” star’s 39th birthday and TODAY's Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones and Jill Martin gathered sweet messages from her "OTH" co-stars Bethany Joy Lenz and Hilarie Burton.

SOPHIA BUSH; BETHANY JOY LENZ; HILARIE BURTON; JAMES LAFFERTY; CHAD MICHAEL MURRAY.Alamy

“Happy birthday, Sophia! I love you so much. I love our friendship. I’m so grateful for you,” Lenz said. “Thank you for your openness and your big, giant, compassionate, loving heart.”

“I love you. You have been a tireless advocate for so many people, me included,” Burton said. “And you’ve defended me and included me and I just love you so so much.”

“Well, I wasn’t prepared for that,” Bush responded, in tears. “Thank you so much.”

The three actors started a podcast, "Drama Queens," last month, in which they dissect every episode of "One Tree Hill" and “feel every emotion” together.

"We've all been trying to figure out a way to reclaim our experience that we had as young women together, which in a way allows us to look back," Bush said about the podcast, which was largely inspired by her other podcast, "Work in Progress." "Being able to do both of them, I feel like I have won the nerd lottery."

