Sophia Bush gets engaged in Italy: 'My heart. It bursts'

Sophia Bush has announced her engagement to businessman boyfriend Grant Hughes.

The couple, who have been dating for more than a year, got engaged in Lake Como, Italy, the former "One Tree Hill" star announced Tuesday on Instagram. Bush posted a photo of herself and her new fiancé on a boat on the lake. Hughes can be seen kneeling down on one knee in the boat as he places a ring on his beloved's finger.

Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes have been together for over a year. GC Images

"So it turns out that being your favorite person’s favorite person is the actual best feeling on planet Earth," Bush gushed in her caption, adding the hashtag #YES.

The actor went on to thank Como Classic Boats and the Bottega 53 wedding photography studio for helping Hughes plan the romantic proposal.

"Thank you to @comoclassicboats and @bottega53 for helping my favorite human plan the most incredible, moving surprise of my life," she wrote.

Bush added, "My heart. It bursts."

The former "Chicago P.D." star's famous pals congratulated her in the comments of her post.

"Congrats lady!!!!" wrote "This Is Us" star Mandy Moore.

"Ahhhh congratulations!" wrote former "Glee" star Kevin McHale.

Bush later added a second photo celebrating her engagement on the boat, captioning it, "Forever Favorite."

Bush and Hughes were first linked in May 2020, according to E! News, but the pair have kept their relationship largely out of the spotlight. A day before announcing their engagement, Bush shared photos of Hughes on her Instagram page.

The pics were taken during the couple's trip to Italy and show them relaxing together in a boat.

Bush was previously married to her "One Tree Hill" co-star Chad Michael Murray from 2005 until 2006. The pair separated after just five months and divorced a year later.

