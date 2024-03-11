Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris attend Oscars after party together amid dating rumors

Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris continued to fuel romance rumors. The two were photographed together at Elton John's annual Oscars after party the evening of March 10.

The rumored couple were all smiles when they for a photo at the star-studded party alongside “Will & Grace” star Eric McCormack.

The former "One Tree Hill" star, 41, and the recently retired pro soccer player, 38, have been linked romantically for several months following the end of their respective marriages last year.

Ashlyn Harris, left, Eric McCormack and Sophia Bush at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 32nd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 10, 2024 in West Hollywood, CA. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Bush filed for divorce from her entrepreneur husband, Grant Hughes, in August 2023 after more than a year of marriage.

Harris, a retired member of United States Women’s National Soccer Team, filed for divorce from her fellow soccer pro ex-wife, Ali Krieger, in September 2023 after nearly four years of marriage.

Harris and Krieger share two children: daughter, Sloane, 2, and son Ocean, 1.

In the months since the end of their respective marriages, Bush and Harris have been spotted together numerous times. But their appearance at John’s annual Oscar party marks the first time they’ve attended a red carpet event together.

Read on for a timeline of Bush and Harris' last year.

July 2023: Bush and Harris are photographed at a World Cup watch party

Bush and Harris were photographed during a World Cup watch party in July 2024.

Ashlyn Harris, Sophia Bush and Sydney Leroux. Peacock / Todd Williamson/Peacock via Gett

August 2023: Bush separates from husband Grant Hughes

Former "Chicago P.D." star Bush filed for divorce from husband Grant Hughes in August 2023 after 13 months of marriage.

September 2023: Harris files for divorce from soccer player Ali Krieger

Harris filed for divorce from wife Ali Krieger in September 2023 after nearly four years of marriage, according to a petition filed in Florida’s Seminole County Clerk’s Office that was obtained by NBC News.

The pair, who met as USWNT teammates in 2010, tied the knot in December 2019, and share two children: a daughter, Sloane, 2, and a son, Ocean, 1.

September to October 2023: Some celebrity news sites report that Bush and Harris are dating

Online gossip about Bush and Harris dating began heating up in September 2023, with some celebrity news sites reporting that the pair were an item.

October 2023: Harris's ex Ali Krieger posts about being in 'my Beyoncé lemonade era' amid divorce

Krieger referenced Beyonce's infidelity-themed album, "Lemonade" in an Instagram post, prompting fans to speculate if Harris had cheated on her.

“Preparing for playoffs while in my Beyoncé lemonade era,” the NJ/NY Gotham FC star wrote next to pics of her kicking a soccer ball on a field.

Beyonce's "Lemonade" album tells the story of a woman who's processing being cheated on, with songs on the album moving through emotions including suspicion, anger and resolution, and culminating in forgiveness, NBC News reported in 2016.

Many of Krieger's friends and loved ones added messages of support in the comments of her post.

“Love you and so proud of you!! These hoes ain’t loyal!! But me and your fans are," wrote the athlete's brother, social media star Kyle Krieger.

@alikrieger via Instagram

Kyle Krieger also posted a GIF of Beyonce in her yellow dress from the video for “Hold Up,” as well as lyrics from “Don’t Hurt Yourself,” one of most furious songs on “Lemonade.”

“This is your final warning, you know I give you life. If you try this s---- again, you gone lose your wife,” he wrote.

Soccer pro Alex Morgan, who has played alongside both Krieger and Harris on the U.S. Women’s National Team, noted the many messages of support Krieger received, writing, “These comments do not disappoint.”

November 2023: Harris issues a statement about the end of her marriage

Harris shared a statement about her divorce and rumors that she'd cheater on Krieger on Nov. 18, 2023 on Instagram.

“Several weeks ago, a process that had been ongoing privately for some time became public,” the athlete wrote about her September divorce filing. “Ending a relationship after almost 13 years of friendship, teammate-ship, marriage and co-parenting (many of them good years) is a decision that was not made lightly. We agreed to center our children, continue therapy, separate, and to move forward with our lives. Two happy families are always better than one unhappy one. This process is never easy, but we were making our way through.”

Harris also denied that she had been unfaithful to Krieger and called out online critics who had been bullying her in the aftermath of the couple's split.

“People have run with a narrative that’s unbearably painful. Not all marriages last forever. Ours did not. For many reasons,” she wrote. “And while I understand that the false narratives about why might feel juicer or make a better headline, they are simply not true.”

She added, “Let me be clear: I did not step out on my marriage. I was always faithful in my marriage, if not always totally happy. Like in many partnerships, there was work in therapy and processing done. None of this happened on a whim. We spent the entire summer working to tackle the separation and divorce steps outlined for us by our therapists, lawyers, and our shared agency.”

January 2024: Bush reveals that the last year of her life 'changed everything'

In early January 2024, Bush shared a candid post on Instagram that revealed that the last year of her life had “changed everything” for her.

“This past year humbled me, broke me, built me, betrayed me, freed me, and showed me what it means to really be alive," wrote the actor. "No more playing small. No more turning my back on myself. No more settling for what falls short because 'who am I to ask for more?' This year put me back in my body."

March 10, 2024: Bush and Harris are photographed together at Elton John's Oscar party

Months after the end of both of their marriages, Bush and Harris were photographed at their first red carpet event together when they attended pop star Elton John’s annual Oscars party.

The alleged couple posed with former “Will & Grace” star Eric McCormack at the star-studded event.