The list of Spotify’s top 25 potential “Song of the Summer” candidates is a prediction based on streaming numbers, current chart standing and research from Spotify’s global curation team.

“ROCKSTAR” by DaBaby, feat. Roddy Ricch

While the album “BLAME IT ON BABY '' met mixed reviews, DaBaby’s collab with Roddy Ricch has shot to the top of the Billboard Hot 100. It held the No. 1 position until it was dethroned by “Trollz,” 6ix9ine’s return song with Nicki Minaj.

“Watermelon Sugar” by Harry Styles

“Tastes like strawberries on a summer evenin’/ And it sounds just like a song” croons the English pop singer on his breakout track from the “Fine Line” album. The song oozes summer with its playful lyrics and groovy backing band. And 356 million streams on Spotify don’t hurt the star’s chances of taking the title.

“TKN” by Rosalia, feat. Travis Scott

Earlier in the year, Travis Scott surprised fans with “THE SCOTS,” a collaboration featuring another Scott; Scott “Kid Cudi” Ramon Seguro Mescudi. Now, Travis teams up with Latin pop singer Rosalía on the Spanish-fusion dance track that currently has 53 million streams on Spotify after less than a month.

“The Bigger Picture” by Lil Baby

Few could have expected the mumble rapper Lil Baby to be as vocal about the nationwide protests as he has. But “The Bigger Picture” proved Lil Baby could make a moving, socially conscious hit. His catchy hook “It's bigger than black and white/ It's a problem with the whole way of life” has propelled the song to a No. 3 spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Savage Remix” by Megan Thee Stallion, feat. Beyoncé

After “Savage” started a viral dance craze on TikTok, it was hard to imagine the track getting any bigger. Enter Beyoncé. The team-up has given the song new life through the duo’s sharp bars as it has spent 14 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 1.

“Rain On Me” by Lady Gaga, feat. Ariana Grande

Lady Gaga teased her sixth album release on Instagram in late April, leaving fans with many questions on what this project from the “A Star is Born” actress would sound like. When she released the single with Ariana Grande, it was evident that Lady Gaga had once again reinvented her sound. The heavy electronic pop song exploded to the top of the charts and gave Grande the distinction of being the first person to debut four songs at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Stunnin’” by Curtis Waters, Harm Franklin

Like other songs on the list, Curtis Waters’ song rose to mainstream success through a TikTok dance that he casually created with his brother. Overnight, the video got hundreds of thousands of views and slingshotted the young North Carolina MC into the spotlight. Prior to “Stunnin’” Waters only had one other song that currently sits at fewer than 1,000 plays.

“BLACK PARADE” by Beyoncé

Beyoncé’s second outing on the list is a braggadocious celebration of being Black. The song pays homage to her heritage, womanhood and complexion. Hitting streaming platforms in the final hours of Juneteenth, it captures the essence of a parade and wraps it in a song.

“Yo Perreo Sola” by Bad Bunny

Ever since 2017’s “Despacito” rocked the music world with the record-breaking single featuring Justin Bieber, Latin music has only grown in the mainstream. And Bad Bunny has become one of the genre’s biggest stars. Already the Puerto Rican singer has released two albums in 2020, “YHLQMDLG” and “LAS QUE NO IBAN A SALIR.”

“Party Girl” by StaySolidRocky

One of the newest artists on this list, all of StaySolidRocky’s releases have come in 2020. The rapper’s breakout track currently sits at 123 million plays and has been on the Billboard Hot 100 for eight weeks.

“Are You Bored Yet?” by Wallows, feat. Clairo

A song that sounds like a long evening car ride, the indie track has given the band their biggest song to date. The fourth song off of their debut album, “Nothing Happens,” also features Clairo whose hazy vocals add to the dreamscape of the song.

“Do It” by Chloe x Halle

This week marks the R&B duo’s first week on the Billboard Hot 100, debuting at No. 83. So far, the song from Chloe x Halle’s third project, titled “Ungodly Hour,” has garnered more than 12 million streams.

“Alright” by Kendrick Lamar

In 2015, Lamar’s single off of his critically acclaimed album “To Pimp A Butterfly” became the unequivocal anthem for those protesting in the streets around the world in the early days of the Black Lives Matter movement. With lyrics like “And we hate po-po/ Wanna kill us dead in the street for sure,” the uplifting song has reentered the playlists of many.

“Don’t Rush” by Young T & Bugsey, feat. Headie One

Going across the pond, this song features the British duo of Young T & Bugsey. This week, the song jumped 15 spots on the Billboard Hot 100, currently sitting at No. 56. A new remix version also features DaBaby.

“Can I Call You Tonight?” by Dayglow

The 50-second opening guitar and piano instrumental sets the mood for this relatable song about someone wanting to call another person late in the night to share their feelings. To date, the Texas native’s song has more than 78 million streams on Spotify.

“ily (i love you baby)” by Surf Mesa, feat. Emilee

Music fans may quickly recognize that Surf Mesa’s recent smash-hit samples the Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons staple “Can’t Take My Eyes off You.” Layered with an infectious dance-synth beat, the song has been featured in many TikTok videos and has risen 25 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart to No. 72.

Taking its name from the moment where the late George Floyd yelled out “I can’t breathe” as former officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on the back of Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds. “If we all agree that we're equal as people/ Then why can't we see what is evil?” sings the two-time Grammy winner from California.

“This Is America” by Childish Gambino

Another song that has resurfaced in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement getting a second wind, Gambino’s song became synonymous with the accompanying music video filled with symbolism. For his efforts, Gambino took home four Grammys during last year’s award show.

“Chasin’ You” by Morgan Wallen

The only country song on the list belongs to Morgan Wallen’s song about holding onto lost love. Wallen previously toured with Florida Georgia Line and is set to open for Luke Bryan’s “Proud to Be Right Here 2020” tour.

“Hasta Que Dios Diga” by Anuel AA, Bad Bunny

Puerto Rican MC, Anuel AA released his second album “Emmanuel” in late May, yielding numerous successful tracks, one such being “Hasta Que Dios Diga.” The song also features Bad Bunny.

“Waiting For” by rum.gold, feat. Jamila Woods

Lesser-known R&B artist rum.gold teams up with Jamila Woods on “Waiting For,” the breakout song from rum.gold’s EP “aiMless.” On the track, both artists compare relationships they have been in during their respective verses.

“Breaking Me” by Topic, A7S

According to German-based Topic, the dance club hit is about “a situation in a relationship with a certain dependency, in which one always gives a little more and ‘Breaks’ because of that,” he said in an interview with Respect My Region.

“Control” by Zoe Wees

With only two singles on Spotify, the 18-year-old’s latest single has gained attention, fast approaching 20 million streams. Wees sings about controlling her anxiety with a commanding vocal maturity well beyond her years.

“Deep End Freestyle” by Sleepy Hallow, Fousheé

Entering the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 80, Sleepy Hallow’s opening hit single from his album “Sleepy Hallow Presents: Sleepy For President” is an aggressive freestyle. Meanwhile, Fousheé provides the eerie backing vocals on the song that currently has 55 million streams on Spotify.

“DOLLAZ ON MY HEAD” by Gunna, feat. Young Thug

Rapper Gunna had a strong follow-up to 2019’s “Drip or Drown” with this year’s “WUNNA.” Young Thug’s guest verse is a highlight on the song and may be the reason that the song entered the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 38.