Truett Foster McKeehan, the oldest child of Christian rapper TobyMac, has died at 21, a representative for the rapper confirmed to TODAY.

McKeehan, an aspiring rapper who released tracks under the names TRU, Shiloh, truDog and Truett Foster, was found dead at a Nashville-area home on Wednesday morning, according to multiple reports.

Truett Foster McKeehan (second from the right in the back row), the oldest son of rapper TobyMac (at left), was found dead at 21 on Wednesday. tobymac/ Instagram

The cause of his death remains under investigation, local authorities told The Tennessean. The Nashville Fire Department received a call about a person in cardiac arrest and declared him dead on arrival Wednesday morning, according to The Tennessean.

McKeehan appeared on several albums by his father's former band, dc Talk, as well as TobyMac's solo albums.

TobyMac released a song called "Scars" last year that addressed the relationship with his son after Truett Foster McKeehan had moved out of their family home. Truett Foster McKeehan is the oldest of TobyMac's five children with his wife, Amanda.

"Now you won’t take my phone calls/You won’t text me back at all/I just wanna see you/I can’t stand to see you gone,'' TobyMac raps in the song. "Yesterday I missed you/Yesterday I played your song."

The rapper opened up last year about the emotions behind the song.

"The people I love the most are going out and facing the pain, the struggle and the temptation of this crazy world,'' he said in a video. "I’m very aware of the scars that come with life’s journey, but sometimes we insulate those things from the ones we love, our children."

He added, "I wrote this one for my boy. I wanted to let him know that I’m here for him and God is there for him. So lift your head my son to where your help comes from."