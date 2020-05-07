Romance author Emily Giffin apologized on Wednesday for criticizing and questioning the maternal skills of the Duchess of Sussex.

Giffin, who wrote the best-selling novel “Something Borrowed,” made disparaging comments on Instagram about a video of the former Meghan Markle reading a story with Archie, her son with Prince Harry that turned 1 on Wednesday. The video was for charitable organization Save the Children.

Man oh man does “Something Borrowed” author Emily Giffin hate Meghan Markle pic.twitter.com/bjnoDNTY9p — Kaitlin Menza (@heykmenz) May 6, 2020

Giffin posted a text message conversation to Instagram in which she called Meghan “phony” and “unmaternal” in the video, according to screenshots posted to Twitter.

“Adorable child and book,” Giffin said in one Instagram post. “But...Holy ‘me first.’ This is the Megan show. Why didn’t she film and let Harry read?”

“I can see how some of my posts may have felt mean-spirited, and could be construed as having racial undertones,” Giffin said. “It was not my intent, but I understand that intent and impact are two very different things. And I am truly sorry for that negative impact.”

The author said that she has long been interested in the British monarchy but felt bothered by the duke and duchess handled their departure from royal life earlier this year. Giffin admitted that those feelings may have bled into subsequent posts.

Giffin said in her apology Wednesday that she "absolutely loved that a biracial, American woman was marrying into the Royal Family.”