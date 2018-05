share tweet pin email

Ron Howard saw the original “Star Wars” movie on its opening day in 1977 – and now 41 years later, his name is about to appear in the credits of the latest piece of the saga, “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, the Academy Award-winning director talks to Willie Geist about what it was like to take the reins of the film, how he was able to stay grounded as a child actor, and he shares his “lucky charm” he uses in every one of his movies.