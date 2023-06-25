Solange Knowles celebrated her 37th birthday with a series of sweet family videos.

In an Instagram post, shared on her birthday, June 24, Solange posted a carousel of videos that showed her having fun with her family, including her older sister, Beyoncé, and youngest niece, Rumi.

The second video in the carousel depicted what seemed to be a night out with her big sis, capturing the siblings singing along with friends as they danced in their full glam.

Another video in the carousel showed a fun moment between Solange and Bey as they smiled and cheered on a jet ski in the water.

Solange and Beyoncé Knowles taking a Jet Ski out for a spin in for some sister bonding time. Solange Knowles / Instagram

In the final slide of the post, Solange shared a sweet moment with her 6-year-old niece, Rumi. In the clip — which was also reshared by the musician's mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson on Instagram — Solange and Rumi showed off their synchronized choreography.

Solange Knowles and her niece, Rumi Carter, showed off their synchronized dance moves. Solange Knowles / Instagram

Solange reflected on her birthday in the caption, writing in part, “S/o all the black women who lift me up and bring me joy every day!”

"All I want for my birthday is to give gratitude that God chose me to be black and woman, and to bump Yes Sirrr like 4, 5 times in a hot tub w my frennnns…I love yallllllll," she added.

Beyoncé also marked her younger sister’s birthday in a big way during a recent stop at her Renaissance World Tour. In a video shared on the singer’s Instagram, Beyoncé can be heard orchestrating a sweet birthday message for Solange.

“Everybody on the count of three, say ‘Happy Birthday, Solange!’” Beyoncé said, before counting down to cue up the crowd's loud birthday message. After the cheer, the singer added, “I love you!”

Over the years, Beyoncé and Solange have celebrated each other’s big moments. The “Cranes in the Sky” singer joining her sister on stage during her 2018 Coachella performance, as documented in her Netflix documentary “Homecoming.”

In 2022, Solange became the second Black woman to compose a score for the New York City Ballet in its 74-year history. Solange composed the score for the New York City Ballet’s annual Fall Fashion Gala hosted at Lincoln Center on Sept. 28.

On Solange's big night, Beyoncé and Knowles-Lawson attended the gala for the performance of her original composition, posing for a photo with Solange, which she shared on her Instagram. At the time, she captioned the post, "heart so fulll."