Sofia Vergara shares photo of herself as an '80s preteen — and it's the cutest

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Sofia Vergara shared a Throwback Thursday pic this week that proves she was once a 1980s preteen with totally tubular fashion sense!

The pic finds baby-faced Vergara looking like a "Miami Vice" extra in a light pink jacket with oversized buttons and rolled-up sleeves. A punky white belt with chrome buckle dangles just below her waist. On her wrists: pink jelly bracelets, of course!

"First photoshoot in Barranquilla when I was 11," the "Modern Family" star captioned the adorable shot, adding the hashtag "#the80s."

Vergara in 2018. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

It's hardly the first time the four-time Emmy nominee treated fans to throwbacks from her modeling career.

Last December, Vergara shared a 1992 snap of herself looking like Cindy Crawford's little sister.

The actress, who would have been 20 or 21 at the time the photo was taken, leans against a wall wearing a black tank top, with just the hint of a smile on her face.

In March, she shared another '90s throwback of herself modeling a bikini in Miami.

Though the brunette beauty is a blonde in the pic, little else about her has changed over the past two decades.

Not that Vergara has any hang-ups about growing older.

In August 2017, the actress posed nude on the cover of Women's Health, and inside the magazine she revealed she doesn't obsess about aging.

"I’m 45. Even if you want to, at this time in your life, you can’t be perfect," she said. "It’s not that you hate it, or that you’re upset about it, but it is our reality. We’re changing. I see it happening to me."

“I want to look my age, but I want to look great," she added. "I think if you are obsessed with this ‘I want to look younger’ thing, you’re going to go crazy."

We couldn't agree more!