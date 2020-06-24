Watch Sofia Vergara fall into the crowd after 'AGT' contestant's terrifying talent

This rapper's eyeballs had Sofia Vergara bugging out on "America's Got Talent."

When Los Angeles rapper Chef Boy Bonez bugged his eyeballs all the way out during a performance on Tuesday's show, it freaked out the "Modern Family" star and "AGT" judge so much she stumbled backward into the crowd in a bid to get as far away from them as possible.

"Hold up, is we poppin' right now? My eyes poppin' out my head right now," Chef Boy Bonez rapped as he unleashed his eyeballs in all their veiny glory.

Vergara, who is in her first season as a judge on the NBC talent show, immediately hit her "X" button and then turned her back to the stage.

When she turned around and Chef Boy Bonez kept bugging his eyes out, she walked away from the table, lost her balance and stumbled into the crowd to escape the orbs that will be haunting her nightmares.

Sofia Vergara will be seeing rapper Chef Boy Bonez's eyeballs in her nightmares. AGT

"Wow, you're a baller," judge Howie Mandel said after the performance. "You're an eyeballer."

"I've never seen anything more horrible," Vergara said. "You're gonna hurt yourself. How was I the only one that gave him an 'X?'''

Mandel and fellow judge Simon Cowell each gave the rapper a "yes" vote after his performance while Vergara's was an emphatic "No!"

Her former "Modern Family" co-star Eric Stonestreet then kept Chef Boy Bonez's hopes alive in the competition by giving him a yes as Vergara looked on in disbelief.

She could only wonder in horror and curiosity what may be in store for the rapper's next performance on the show.

"How is that gonna get better?" she said. "What else is he gonna pop out?"