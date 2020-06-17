Sofia Vergara had to fight back tears after watching a contestant on “America’s Got Talent” deliver an emotional audition on Tuesday night’s episode.

Nolan Neal, who's in recovery from addiction, performed a song called “Lost,” which was the first song he wrote after getting sober.

“It’s about somebody who thinks that they don’t deserve anything because of the things they’ve done,” Neal said prior to singing.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

The audience and judges were wowed by Neal, who earned a standing ovation for his gritty effort. Neal had lost his recording deals and his father died by suicide.

“I think you’re a very brave guy and I think you’ve very inspirational, Nolan,” judge Simon Cowell said while complimenting his voice and performance. “That song’s really gonna resonate with a lot of people and for whatever reason, maybe, maybe now is your time.”

Nolan Neal's raw performance touched a nerve.

Vergara, though, may have been moved most of all.

“It was really touching for me to hear your song. I know very well the sickness of addiction. My family is completely full of this horrific sickness, and I totally understand," the former “Modern Family” star said.

"And to be here tonight and to hear that song, for me, it gives me a lot of hope about people that are going through your problem.”

Noel has done the reality thing before. He tried out for the 10th season of "The Voice" and, after not making it far, he returned the next season only to be eliminated during the Knockouts round.

This isn’t the last time we should expect to see Neal, since he unanimously got to the next round. His performance is the latest this season to tug at the heartstrings.

The show already featured a woman who was living in her car while pregnant, as well as a man who had been wrongly imprisoned for over 25 years.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255, anytime.