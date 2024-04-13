Sofia Vergara shares rare pic of rumored boyfriend Justin Saliman

Sofia Vergara had some “handsome” company to help her heal after a surgery.

Vergara shared a photo to her Instagram story April 12 featuring her rumored boyfriend, Justin Saliman, orthopedic surgeon at Cedars-Sinai and founder of OutcomeMD.

In the picture, Vergara was in a hospital bed with her leg bandaged up, while Saliman stood by her bedside in his scrubs with a smile on his face.

The former “Modern Family” star shared a sweet note alongside the photo, writing in part, “If you ever get a major knee surgery make sure u get a handsome doctor who will sleep with u that night!!!!”

“Luv u dr @jdsaliman,” she added.

Sofia Vergara shares a pic of Justin Saliman. Instagram

Though the couple haven’t said much about their relationship publicly, this isn’t the first time Vergara has featured Saliman on her social media.

He was photographed next to Vergara in a group photo on Instagram from Feb. 17, which she simply captioned, “Feliz dinner,” though she didn’t tag him in the post.

While it’s unclear when the couple began dating, People reported that the couple were first photographed together in October 2023 and were spotted again the following month out in Santa Monica. In February 2024, "E!" reported that they were spotted again out in Los Angeles.

Their rumored relationship comes less than a year after Vergara separated from her husband of seven years, Joe Manganiello, in July 2023. The “Magic Mike” star filed for divorce on July 19, 2023, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason.

In April, Vergara and Manganiello reached an agreement almost seven months after initially filing, with the divorce proceeding uncontested. The agreement was approved on April 4, according to court documents, with the court ordering the end of the former couple’s marriage on the same date.

Vergara got candid about her separation with Manganiello in a January 2024 interview with the Spanish newspaper El País, sharing the reason behind their split.

“My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom,” she explained. “I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore.”

Saliman was also previously married to “Grimm” star Bree Turner before the actor filed for divorce after 10 years of marriage in March 2018, People reported. The couple share two children: daughter Stella Jean and son Dean.