Who is Sofia Richie’s husband? Everything to know about Elliot Grainge

Sofia Richie added Grainge to her name in the spring of 2023, when she said “I do” to partner Elliot Grainge. But soon they’ll both answer to something else: Mom and Dad, respectively.

Richie Grainge, who revealed her pregnancy news in January, shared that they’re expecting a daughter.

However, fans of the model, influencer and mom-to-be might not know Grainge quite as well as they do her, as Grainge has stayed more behind the scenes and away from social media.

Nearly one year after tying the knot, Sofia Richie Grainge revealed she and husband Elliot Grainge are expecting their first child together. Gilbert Flores / WWD via Getty Images

Read on to learn more about him.

What does Elliot Grainge do?

Grainge is a successful record executive. He’s the CEO of indie label 10K Projects, which he founded in 2016. It’s the home of rap acts Trippie Redd, Ice Spice and Iann Dior.

Where is Elliot Grainge from?

The record label executive now calls Los Angeles his home with Richie Grainge, but it’s far from where he came from. He was born in the U.K.

Who is Elliot Grainge's father?

The music industry runs in the family for Grainge. Not only is his father-in-law iconic singer-songwriter Lionel Richie, his own father is music big wig Sir Lucian Grainge, the chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group.

As for Grainge’s mother, Samantha Berg suffered complications while giving birth to Grainge, resulting in a coma that she remained in until her death in 2007.

The mutual loss created a special bond between Grainge and his dad. In a 2023 interview, the senior Grainge told the Los Angeles Times, “Considering what we’ve been through together personally, in some ways he’s like the twin brother I never had.”

How old is Elliot Grainge?

He was born November 6, 1993, making him five years older than his bride.

What’s Elliot Grainge's faith?

Grainge is Jewish, once boasting that the popular British pop group Take That performed at his bar mitzvah.

In fact, before marrying him, Richie Grainge converted to Judaism, too.

“It has been one of the greatest experiences of my life,” she said of adopting the faith in a post to her Instagram Story.

Is Elliot Grainge on Instagram?

Sort of. While he maintains a verified Instagram account that Richie Grainge links to on occasion, Grainge has no public posts.

When did Elliot Grainge and Sofia Richie start dating?

Elliot Grainge's relationship with his now-wife Sofia Richie Grainge went public in April 2021. Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images

The couple has known each other for many years, but they didn’t begin dating until sometime after her 2020 split from ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. It wasn’t until April of 2021 that their relationship went Instagram official (on her account) with a cuddle-filled set of pics.

When did Elliot Grainge and Sofia Richie get married?

One year after she shared those photos, she shared another one showing Grainge down on one knee in front of her. “Forever isn’t long enough,” she wrote in the caption of the engagement shot.

After another year (and two days) passed, on April 22, 2023, the pair swapped vows in a ceremony in the south of France.