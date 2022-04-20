Sofia Richie is engaged! See the pics

Sofia Richie and her boyfriend, Elliot Grainge, are engaged.

The 23-year-old model, who's the daughter of music icon and "American Idol" judge Lionel Richie, announced the happy news Wednesday alongside two pics of her and Grainge on Instagram.

One photo showed Grainge down on one knee proposing to his bride-to-be outside with dozens of candles all around them. Another pic showed the pair sharing a sweet kiss.

"Forever isn’t long enough," the model gushed in her caption.

Grainge, the son of Universal Music Group Chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge, shared the news on his Instagram page next to another photo of him and Richie smooching.

"She said yes," he wrote in his caption, adding three heart emoji.

Richie responded in the comments, "I love you."

Richie's Hollywood pals congratulated the couple on their happy news.

Richie's sister, actor and designer Nicole Richie, shared a pic of the couple's proposal in her Instagram story along with a second image showing her and her sister posing together. "Can't wait to find ways to make this about me," joked the former "Great News" star.

Nicole Richie's husband, Good Charlotte rocker Joel Madden, congratulated Sofia Richie in the comments of her announcement post.

"My heart is full," the musician wrote alongside several red heart emoji.

And Nicole Richie's former "The Simple Life" co-star Paris Hilton cheered for the couple as well, writing, "Congratulations, sis!! So happy for you two! Love you!"

Sofia Richie went Instagram official with Grainge in April 2021 when she shared a gallery of photos that included one of the couple being affectionate.

Prior to dating Grainge, Sofia Richie was in a relationship for several years with former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star Scott Disick.