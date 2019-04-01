Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 1, 2019, 6:50 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

It seems like Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka have been together forever, but as Harris noted in a special Instagram post Monday, it's really been just 15 years since they had their first date — on April Fools' Day!

The photo, taken during a recent trip to Iceland, shows the two in a delicious-looking blue hot springs, totally content:

"My first date with David was 15 years ago today, and we've been nearly inseparable ever since," Harris wrote. "I'm so, so grateful to this gorgeous man for giving me his heart, his shoulder, his strength, his lust, his laughter, his joy. He's an actor, chef, author, singer, producer, and the most wonderful, selfless parent I've ever seen. A sextuple threat, if you will. And I most certainly will. Happy 15th Anniversary, @dbelicious. You keep making all my dreams come true."

Harris, 45, brought Burtka, 43, to the 2007 Emmy Awards and later confirmed that they were dating; he told Ellen DeGeneres that their relationship had begun in 2004. In 2010, the pair said they were going to be dads to twins via a surrogate mother, and now have a son, Gideon, and daughter, Harper, both 8.

They were married in 2014 in Italy, with Pamela Fryman, a longtime director of Harris' then-show "How I Met Your Mother" officiating and Elton John playing at the reception.

Meanwhile, Burtka returned the Instagram kiss with a then-and-now anniversary set of photos of his own:

"15 years ago Neil Patrick Harris and I met on the street," Burtka wrote in the caption. "From that day he has made my world a better place. Thank you @nph for the best years of my life. I can't believe how fast 15 years have gone. Happy Anniversary! I can't wait to keep on laughing, playing and loving for years to come."

Aww, and we can't wait to see more great photos! Congrats, guys!