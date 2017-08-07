'So excited for my man': Kristin Cavallari cheers on Jay Cutler's NFL return

share tweet pin email

Three months ago, Kristin Cavallari and her husband, former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler, were saying goodbye to his days on the football field. The NFL star retired in May and immediately began a new career as a Fox News sports analyst.

But it seems Cutler, who was cut by the Bears last March, wasn't fully ready to walk away from the game, because now ESPN reports Cutler has signed a one-year $10 million contract to play with the Miami Dolphins. And, no one's more proud of the athlete than his wife!

"And he's off...but this time as a Dolphin. So excited for my man on this next journey," Cavallari captioned a sweet Instagram shot of the couple smooching on Monday.

Fins Up! — Jay Cutler (@jaycutler6) August 6, 2017

As for Cutler, he celebrated his big news with a simple Dolphin-themed tweet that read "Fins up!"

The former "Hills" star, 30, and her hubby, 34, tied the knot in 2013 and have three young children together — sons Camden, who turns 5 on Tuesday, and Jaxon, 3, and daughter, Saylor, 1.

Here's wishing Jay the best of luck in his debut season as a Dolphin!