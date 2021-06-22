'Snow White' remake casts Rachel Zegler as its lead actress

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who is the fairest of them all?

Rachel Zegler has been cast as Snow White in Disney's upcoming remake of the classic fairytale. Zegler, who beat out many for the role, is poised for a major breakout. She is making her feature film debut as Maria in Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story," which bows later in 2021, and will also appear in the superhero sequel to "Shazam."

Shortly after the casting was announced, Zegler enthusiastically tweeted "I HAVE MANIFESTED MY ENTIRE LIFE I THINK I THINK."

She also shared a video on Twitter meeting the Disney princess with the caption "homegirl we have LOTS to catch up on."

Marc Webb, whose credits include "500 Days of Summer" and "The Amazing Spider-Man" films with Andrew Garfield, is directing the movie. Production on the still-untitled film is expected to begin sometime in 2022.

"Rachel's extraordinary vocal abilities are just the beginning of her gifts. Her strength, intelligence and optimism will become an integral part of rediscovering the joy in this classic Disney fairytale," Webb said in a statement.

Disney has been in development on its live-action "Snow White" since 2016. As previously announced, Marc Platt is serving as a producer, with Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the songwriting duo behind tunes from "La La Land," "The Greatest Showman" and "Dear Evan Hansen," set to write new music for the film. Enduring songs from the original cartoon include "Heigh-Ho," "Someday My Prince Will Come" and "Whistle While You Work."

"Snow White and the Seven Dwarves," based on the Brothers Grimm fairytale, was released in 1937 and marked Disney's first animated feature film. Since then, the story of a princess whose wicked stepmother attempts to poison her with a tempting apple, has been adapted several times including 2012's "Mirror Mirror" with Julia Roberts and Lily Collins, as well as Universal's darker take "Snow White and the Huntsman" starring Charlize Theron and Kristen Stewart.

Disney is also working on live-action remakes of "The Little Mermaid," with Halle Bailey set to play Ariel, "Pinocchio" starring Tom Hanks, and "Lilo and Stitch" with director Jon M. Chu, as well as a prequel to its 2019 reimagining of "The Lion King."

Deadline Hollywood first reported the news of Zegler's casting.

