Snoop Dogg remembers DMX in TODAY exclusive: 'His soul will live on'

Snoop Dogg is one of the many people mourning the loss of fellow rapper DMX, who died last week at the age of 50.

Snoop, who recorded a Verzuz battle with the "Party Up" hitmaker last year, says DMX, whose real name was Earl Simmons, had a higher calling than just making music.

“Well, I’d like to say that DMX was wanting to glorify his relationship with God, and he was always pushing the right thing,” Snoop told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager during an interview airing Friday on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.

Snoop also said DMX was looking out for others and that his legacy will endure.

“And he was always trying to help other people. And that leads me to believe that’s why God chose this angel to come back home with him. He did his time out here. He did what he was supposed to do. He influenced, he inspired and he represented. So, DMX, his soul will live on and his music will live on, as well. We thank you, brother, for what you brought to us.”

Snoop and DMX were close friends. He says there was a lot to DMX that fans didn’t see (other than the fact he apparently enjoyed "The Golden Girls").

Snoop Doog says there was a lot more to DMX than just his music. Earl Gibson/Getty Images, John Lamparski/FilmMagic

“He was funny. He loved old school music. He loved old school cars. And when I say he loved old school music, he loved old school music and gospel music, probably more than rap music. And that’s what people didn’t know,” he said.

“But if you listen to him talk and you listen to what he testified and what he’s always giving up messages, it’s either that R&B or the gospel music that always pushed the message behind DMX.”

Watch the full interview on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna Friday, April 16.