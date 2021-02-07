'SNL' Zillow sketch may be the show's 'best, most accurate' commercial spoof ever

"Saturday Night Live” sketches are starting to hit a little too close to home, especially when they tackle the trials of aging.

In last night’s episode, one spoof in particular garnered attention online for how well it captured what people in their late 30s really lust over: house listings on Zillow.com.

The sketch — featuring cast members Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Ego Nwodim, Alex Moffat, Bowen Yang, Cecily Strong and host Dan Levy making his "SNL" debut — shows various people in their 30s lounging in bed as they scroll through Zillow and speak in their sultriest voices about the allure of the online real estate marketplace.

Dan Levy lusts over a Zillow listing during his first-ever hosting appearance on "Saturday Night Live" on Feb. 6, 2021. SNL / NBC

“I’d never live in North Carolina, but if I did, I could buy a big, gross mansion," Levy says as he smiles seductively.

"So what are you waiting for?" Gardner adds in a voiceover. "Pick up your phone now. Open the app, and tell us what you really want."

"Browse by yourself or go wild and invite your partner," Nwodim chimes in.

But the fantasy comes crashing down when Day's character gets a little too into it and decides to contact a listing agent. Enter Cecily Strong as a Re/Max employee named Donna, who is all business and no pleasure.

The sketch even got a reaction from Zillow's CEO, Rich Barton. Retweeting the video, he wrote: “Wait. Have we been marketing @zillow wrong all these years???"

Zillow’s official Twitter, meanwhile, singled out Levy, posting, “Hey @danjlevy see you at home."

hey @danjlevy see you at home 😏 — Zillow (@zillow) February 7, 2021

Plenty of people who don't work for Zillow had thoughts about the sketch, too.

MSNBC's Joy Reid tweeted, “We may be a divided country but I think most of us can at least agree that the Zillow sketch on SNL hit way too close to home tonight...”

Another person replied to her tweet, "Laughed so loud that my laptop that had Zillow on the (screen) with houses for sale fell."

Someone else tweeted, “As a 35 year old, the Zillow commercial is probably the best, most-accurate SNL skit I’ve seen #snl."

“Raise your hand if you feel personally victimized by the SNL Zillow ad," another Twitter user wrote.

"I feel seen," someone else added.

Levy's highly anticipated "SNL" debut also included a cameo from his dad, actor Eugene Levy, and performances by musician Phoebe Bridgers.

“I don't think anything really prepares you for 'SNL,'" the "Schitt's Creek" star, 37, told TODAY in an interview published earlier this week. "I think it's an experience unlike anything an actor has really experienced before, outside of, I suppose, theater in the sense that it's live. And I haven't really done theater since I was in high school so in a way, I suppose I'll be just going back to my high school live theater experiences."

Another big moment for Levy this week is the launch of his first Super Bowl ad, which is for M&M's.

"I read the script and it was so warm and positive and community-based and about bringing people together and that's sort of what I'm all about, so it was a very easy decision to make," he said.