'SNL' star Melissa Villaseñor does the most spot-on Gwen Stefani impression

If anyone can do celebrity impressions on demand, it's "Saturday Night Live" star Melissa Villaseñor, and the comedian just showed off her skills on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

During an interview with the 33-year-old, DeGeneres broke out her "impression generator," which pulls up a celebrity name and an activity. Throughout the game, Villaseñor masterfully took on the personality and voice of each celebrity and made it all look quite effortless.

First, she pretended to be comedian Wanda Sykes on a roller coaster, and then she played the role of actor Owen Wilson on safari.

"This is so fun," Villaseñor told DeGeneres.

Up next, she acted as though she was "Grace and Frankie" star Lily Tomlin ordering a pizza and actor Diane Keaton selling products on QVC.

The game then moved on to the music realm, and Villaseñor had to channel Gwen Stefani hailing a taxi. Needless to say, she nailed it.

The comedian instantly mastered Stefani's flirty mannerisms and said, "Mr. Taxi, I'm just a girl, pick me up. I wanna go home. Excuse me, mister."

DeGeneres was cracking up throughout the whole impression, and Villaseñor had a big grin on her face when it was all said and done.

Before finishing the game, there was one last impression: Christina Aguilera teaching students their ABCs. Villaseñor said she didn't quite capture the 40-year-old's speaking voice, but her singing was spot on.

Villaseñor's "SNL" co-star Chloe Fineman has also been making waves lately with her amazing celebrity impressions. During an appearance on "The Tonight Show" last December, Fineman did a hilarious reading of a Christmas classic, "Twas the Night Before Christmas," in the voices of celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Drew Barrymore and Timothée Chalamet.

Last May, the comedian also nailed her impression of Britney Spears during an "SNL" episode. Of course, Fineman has received a lot of attention for her parody of Drew Barrymore, and she spoke with TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager in September about why Barrymore inspires her so much.

"I think honestly she's just very expressive. I've been obsessed with Drew Barrymore my whole life," she said.