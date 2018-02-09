Leslie Jones is live-tweeting the Olympics again and we can't get enough

share tweet pin email

The Winter Olympics have begun and it’s hard to say which we’re enjoying more: the incredible displays of athletic prowess, or Leslie Jones’ hilarious live-tweeting about the games.

Yes, the "Saturday Night Live" star is back with her hysterical Twitter commentary on the Olympics, and she kicked off opening day in Pyeongchang, South Korea, with a series of delightful reactions to the figure skating competitions.

She's also clearly got her Olympics look down.

Wow yâall had a party with that post lmao. If there is anyone in the world who loves themselves that is me! It was just a single woman complaining post. Thanks for the love but I think yâall misunderstood . love everything about me just ready for a man to do the same. CHEAH!! pic.twitter.com/rBFwrtns09 — Leslie Jones ð¦ (@Lesdoggg) February 3, 2018

In a series of tweets, Jones weighed in on everything from the skaters’ moves to the commentators’ bedazzled headsets. She dropped plenty of truth bombs along the way, including one that pretty much sums up our feelings about figure skating: “Wish I could ice skate but I don’t want to die.”

Here are some of her funniest Olympics tweets so far. Pro tip: Turn the volume up.

(Warning: A few of these videos contain brief instances of adult language.)

When the relationship is just over ! pic.twitter.com/PySJdvGQWg — Leslie Jones ð¦ (@Lesdoggg) February 9, 2018

So true.

She was (rightly) excited about Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski's sparkly accessories.

Jones also complimented one skater's physique.

“Is it me, or homegirl ripped?!” Jones said in the video. “Look at them arms, man! She got some guns, dude.”

You can tell they are a couple pic.twitter.com/yRAC5496eg — Leslie Jones ð¦ (@Lesdoggg) February 9, 2018

She loves a good backstory.

Jones also weighed in on the athletes' outfits.

Um this might not be the outfit I would pick to skate in. pic.twitter.com/IBOcJ6Wogl — Leslie Jones ð¦ (@Lesdoggg) February 9, 2018

“I’m just trying to figure out, how is he going to skate with suspenders on?" Jones asked in one video. "That’s got to be uncomfortable. But look at that stance, man, he’s like Michael Jackson!”

Is this the new move this year?! Like the new twerk? pic.twitter.com/pIo0scjhq1 — Leslie Jones ð¦ (@Lesdoggg) February 9, 2018

If only!

How I dive in my bed at night lmao!! pic.twitter.com/8ILajHGr5Z — Leslie Jones ð¦ (@Lesdoggg) February 9, 2018

Leslie Jones is all of us.

Wish I could ice skate but I donât want to die. pic.twitter.com/0OfQtjmHbW — Leslie Jones ð¦ (@Lesdoggg) February 9, 2018

“Man, I always wanted to learn how to ice skate, but it's knives on your feet. That’s just dangerous," she said in another video.

Just like in Rio in 2016, Jones is an official Olympics contributor for NBC, so we'll be seeing her a lot more in Pyeongchang, going to events and meeting athletes. We can't wait!