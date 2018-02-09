Leslie Jones is live-tweeting the Olympics again and we can't get enough

The Winter Olympics have begun and it’s hard to say which we’re enjoying more: the incredible displays of athletic prowess, or Leslie Jones’ hilarious live-tweeting about the games.
Yes, the "Saturday Night Live" star is back with her hysterical Twitter commentary on the Olympics, and she kicked off opening day in Pyeongchang, South Korea, with a series of delightful reactions to the figure skating competitions.
She's also clearly got her Olympics look down.
In a series of tweets, Jones weighed in on everything from the skaters’ moves to the commentators’ bedazzled headsets. She dropped plenty of truth bombs along the way, including one that pretty much sums up our feelings about figure skating: “Wish I could ice skate but I don’t want to die.”
Here are some of her funniest Olympics tweets so far. Pro tip: Turn the volume up.
(Warning: A few of these videos contain brief instances of adult language.)
So true.
She was (rightly) excited about Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski's sparkly accessories.
Jones also complimented one skater's physique.
“Is it me, or homegirl ripped?!” Jones said in the video. “Look at them arms, man! She got some guns, dude.”
She loves a good backstory.
Jones also weighed in on the athletes' outfits.
“I’m just trying to figure out, how is he going to skate with suspenders on?" Jones asked in one video. "That’s got to be uncomfortable. But look at that stance, man, he’s like Michael Jackson!”
If only!
Leslie Jones is all of us.
“Man, I always wanted to learn how to ice skate, but it's knives on your feet. That’s just dangerous," she said in another video.
Just like in Rio in 2016, Jones is an official Olympics contributor for NBC, so we'll be seeing her a lot more in Pyeongchang, going to events and meeting athletes. We can't wait!