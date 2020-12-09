Chloe Fineman broke out her full arsenal of spot-on celebrity impressions to spread some early holiday cheer with a hilarious reading of a Christmas classic.

The "Saturday Night Live" star had Jimmy Fallon doubled over in laughter on "The Tonight Show" Tuesday as she read various parts of "A Visit from St. Nicholas," also deemed by many as "Twas the Night Before Christmas," in the voices of Reese Witherspoon, Drew Barrymore, Margaret Thatcher, Nicole Kidman, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Timothée Chalamet, and Meryl Streep.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Slapping on a festive red-and-white scarf, Fineman started off with the famously chipper tone of Witherspoon before launching into the well-known Barrymore impression that is so dead-on that even Barrymore herself had Fineman on her talk show in October to tell her how much she loves it.

"The children were nestled all snug in their amaaaazing beds, while visions of the most gorgeous sugar plums danced in their head," Fineman said while pointing just like Barrymore as Fallon bent over in laughter.

Chloe Fineman channels Drew Barrymore while reading a Christmas classic. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Next up was the deep-throated accent of Thatcher, the late British prime minister, followed by Fineman channeling Kidman of "Big Little Lies" and "The Undoing" with her hand-waving and quick laugh perfectly mixed in.

Then came Fineman's impression of Waller-Bridge, complete with her British accent, big smile and the sideways glance to the camera that was a signature move in Waller-Bridge's acclaimed show, "Fleabag."

Fineman, 32, first unveiled her impression of Chalamet in February during a medley of impersonations of nominees from this year's Academy Awards. She broke it out again in a parody of MasterClass in April before also showing off a hilarious Britney Spears impression.

She went back to it in her reading of the Christmas poem.

"Uh, uh, he had a broad face, and, uh, little round belly, that shook when he laughed like a bowl of jelly," she said as Chalamet before dissolving into his laugh and hand waves.

Fineman then wrapped it up with her impression of Streep, running her fingers through her hair just like the Oscar winner.

"But I heard him exclaim as he drove out of sight, Meryl Christmas to all, and to all a good niiiight," she said with a wide-eyed look.

The "SNL" star could now find herself face to face this week with one of the actors she has impersonated. Chalamet will host "SNL" this weekend with musical guest Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, and we can only hope for a scene with his female doppelganger.