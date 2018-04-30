share tweet pin email

Congrats are in order for Aidy Bryant!

The 30-year-old “Saturday Night Live” star shared a sweet picture on Instagram revealing that she married her longtime love, Conner O’Malley, in an intimate ceremony.

Donning a knee-length white lace dress with three-quarter-length sleeves, the bride looked beautiful and as happy as could be as she walked down the aisle in her purple satin heels.

A rep for Bryant confirmed the wedding to TODAY, but gave no additional details.

O’Malley, a comedian and former writer for “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” wore a blue suit. The couple has been together for nearly ten years and got engaged in October 2016.

O’Malley enlisted their dog to help with the proposal. “I walked to our door, and our dog had a bow tie on,” Bryant told Seth Meyers when she was a guest on his show in April 2017. “I was like, ‘My dog doesn't wear a bow tie! Where is he going tonight?’”

After O’Malley popped the question, Bryant kept asking him if it was a joke, but then after comprehending what was really going on, she of course said yes.

Having been secretive about her engagement for a while (she didn’t confirm it until six months after the fact), it’s no surprise that Bryant also kept mum about the details of her wedding.

In the picture’s caption, she simply posted a heart emoji.

Notes of congrats quickly rolled in as soon as the picture went up. Bryant’s celebrity friends were among those quick to comment with their well-wishes. Actress Elizabeth Banks wrote, “Yay yay yay gorgeous!!” and “Big Bang Theory” star Jim Parsons commented, "Oh, @aidybryant congrats! What a gorgeous pic! How exciting!"

“SNL” cast members past and present, including Heidi Gardner, Bobby Moynihan and Pete Davidson, also showed their love.

Michael Che was among those attending the nuptials in person. He was spotted standing in the picture, cheering on the bride and groom after they officially tied the knot.

Best wishes for the happy couple!