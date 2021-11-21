If you've ever hosted Thanksgiving dinner, or even just attended one with your extended family members, you'll be able to relate to this hilarious sketch from last night's "Saturday Night Live."

In a fake Target commercial, we see a huge family seated around a table, with sales flashing on the screen for all the stuff you'll need to host dinner, from side dishes to a turkey to more and more (and even more) cheap wine.

The sketch starts off sweetly enough, with everyone cheers-ing at the table as we hear about "everything you'll need for a perfect feast."

But hosting Thanksgiving also means hosting your family and that can be "a whole damn thing," as the announcer reminds us.

Quickly, we see the dinner table devolve into kids banging their silverware, elderly relatives shouting and a younger guest demanding the WiFi password.

Thankfully, Target has stuff you'll specifically need for them, including Nate's Humane Tofurkey Loaf, "for your niece's annoying new boyfriend."

"I don't eat anything with feathers anymore," says the boyfriend, perfectly played by host Simu Liu, telling the table about a horrifying Netflix documentary he saw as everyone is about to eat turkey.

There's also a sale on Wilson footballs, so you can "work off dinner in the backyard with the uncle who takes the game too seriously" and motion sensor lights so your "dirtbag cousin" (played by Kyle Mooney) can smoke cigarettes in the driveway.

And don't forget the noise-canceling headphones for when Grandpa starts to talk about social issues! There are toys for the kids who'll be left unsupervised to destroy the basement, while the adults need that wine that's on sale to get through a series of awkward conversations about things like "who died recently" and cryptocurrency.

The announcer reminds us that someone's got to host Thanksgiving, so if you "drew the short straw," these are all the things you're definitely going to need.

The most relatable moment of the sketch is when the dinner host, played perfectly by Ego Nwodim, stands in front of a sink full of dirty dishes and yells, "Anyone going to help me with this?" Of course, a guest responds by dumping yet even more cranberry-sauce stained dishes in the sink and walking away.

"Target. Let's do it all again at Christmas!" the announcer says as we see Mikey Day covering his dirtbag cousin, who has passed out on an air mattress (bought at Target!) after getting too drunk to drive.

Last night's show was episode seven of season 47 of "Saturday Night Live" and also featured musical guest Saweetie.