Hilarious ‘SNL’ sketch imagines twisted ‘Family Matters’ reboot with 'none of the fun or charm'

In November 2021, it was announced that “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” would be rebooted with a spinoff on Peacock called “Bel-Air,” this time taking a more serious approach to the beloved comedy. On Jan. 10, a new trailer released for the one-hour series, giving fans and a first look into the dramatic retelling of the classic '90s sitcom.

“Saturday Night Live” reacted to the news with a fake trailer for a reboot of their own during last night’s episode, giving an edge to another family-centric '90s sitcom with a “Family Matters” spoof called “Urkel.”

“SNL” cast member Chris Redd took on the role of Steve Urkel, setting up the show in a dramatic voiceover as clips of the actor dressed in character played out, including one moment where he tucks a gun into the waist of his jeans.

“Chicago. People from outside call it Chiraq, but I call it home,” Redd said. “Around here, ain’t no good news on the newspaper’s page. Only advantage I’ve got: my mind. That don’t count for much in these streets because out here, you’ve got to make your own name.”

Another voiceover gave more context to the show with a tongue-in-cheek explanation, adding, “The goofy characters you loved in the '90s with absolutely none of the fun or charm.”

Ego Nwodim portrayed Urkel’s crush and neighbor, Laura Winslow, while Kenan Thompson took on the role of her father, Carl Winslow, who is a cop in the show. At one point, Redd brings Nwodim flowers to the door, but she turns him down nicely, telling him that she’s not his “pet.”

Thompson cuts in with a more harsh response, telling Redd, “What are you deaf, Steve? She ain’t interested! Now get the hell out of here!”

Chris Redd and Kenan Thompson take on the iconic "Family Matters" characters Steve Urkel and Carl Winslow. Saturday Night Live on NBC

In the next clip, Nwodim expresses sympathy for Redd, telling Thompson that he’s had a tough life with a dead father and an alcoholic mother, played by host Ariana DeBose.

Things take an ever darker turn when Redd looks out his window into Nwodim’s window next door, watching her hookup with Andrew Dismukes’ character. Outside afterward, Redd confronts Dismukes, accusing him of not being in love with her despite their romance. After Dismukes makes a crude comment about Nwodim, Redd punches him in the face once and he falls to the ground.

“You broke my nose!” Dismukes said, writhing on the ground while he clutched his bloody face.

Redd responded with his character’s iconic line, “Did I do that?” before repeatedly kicking Dismukes in the side. Later, he pulls out a gun and contemplates shooting Dismukes before changing up the line to, “Should I do that?”

Carl Winslow (Kenan Thompson) comforts Steve Urkel (Chris Redd) after catching him in the midst of an assault. Saturday Night Live on NBC

Thompson, in uniform, stops Redd from continuing the fight. Later the two have a conversation on the front steps of the house where Thompson discourages Redd from continuing down his path of violence so he doesn’t end up “dead or locked up by your 18th birthday.”

“Ain’t nobody going to care,” Redd said. “I ain’t got a family.”

“You’re wrong, Steve,” Thompson said to end the trailer. “The Winslows are your family. And family f----ing matters.”

Fans of "SNL" seemed to really love the sketch.

"This is an absolute salute to what not to REBOOT," one person commented on YouTube, adding, "Kudos on this sketch."

Another person added, "The crazy side of me actually wants an Urkel Reboot now lol. Peacock make it happen."

"This was actually hilarious," another person wrote. "Good job SNL."

Peacock is part of TODAY’s parent company, NBCUniversal.